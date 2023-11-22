













Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off – An unexpected anime gem









Scott Pilgrim It is originally a comic work that consists of six volumes. It was written and illustrated by Bryan Lee O’Malleywas published from 2004 to 2010. Subsequently, Scott Pilgrim vs. the exes of the girl of his dreams, a film adaptation, It was directed by Edgar Wright in 2010. Currently, an anime adaptation was released in 2023 and was produced by Netflix.

The freshness of anime Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off It unfolds slowly, however it manages to emerge with a different air that builds one narrative on top of another, striking the blessed change of direction.. From my perspective, the new nuances of the story, which adapt to the demands of the current context, are interesting, neat, and amazing in a good way.

Ramona Flowers leads this narrative more but condenses Scott Pilgrim. The catalog of characters returns and is modified, releasing particularities different from the best-known facet. Quite a spectacle!

Why you should watch Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off?

Excellent fan service?

Definitely Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off It is an excellent service and responds quite well to its universe. In the end, he emerges from the roots modernizing his own narrative, but he does not leave aside his beloved catalog of characters – who even return with everything and the original voices from the film.

Nevertheless, It depends a lot on what kind of fan you are.because if you were expecting a new adaptation of the comics, but in anime format, well, the series will be far from meeting your expectations.

Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off It breaks the origins of the story and allows us to observe the characters who grow and manage to perceive themselves differently. The world changed and so did Ramona and Scott. A new humanity opens up and allows different things to be built.

Some characters will also take unexpected turns, such as Tood Ingram alongside Wallace; Knives’ new determination and a more committed Ramona. Bright! But, no spoilers, right?

From my point of view, the changes are brilliant and help give a more dynamic feel to the saga; Although, this does not imply that it previously had something socially reprehensible. The messages of the original delivery are maintained, but they show us a different way of conceiving and unraveling them.

Music and animation

The music is a gem, the intro by Anamanaguchi (Endless Fantasy, Power Supply and Dawn Metropolis) These are minutes that no one would skip. On the other hand, the chewy, vibrant and fresh colors make us stay attentive to the twists.

For example, The powers have a new dimension and opportunities when they are captured in a new digital medium, This makes us have a new experience approaching them.

The movement and sequences also have more jovial and fun turns. The anime takes full advantage of the benefits of its support.

The refreshing perspective of Scott Pilgrim

If you were hoping to see Scott Pilgrim dealing with Ramona Flowers’ former partners, that won’t be something you’ll find here. In fact, we will notice it quite gone for quite some time. Anime is a new path that modernizes history and balances it with the needs of current contexts: it emerges in a splendid way. However, it quite respects the essence of the original work, because in the end it proposes a kind of perspective growth along the same lines.

In Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off There will be a little more mystery and an extra demanding, temporal space that will add flavor to the narrative. A new interpretation by Ramona opens new paths for us.

The problems are the same, the ex-boyfriends are making everything difficult, however, a new attitude from Scott – along with the other characters who also have certain changes – will generate a different, quite creative conflict resolution.

The characters are the same but they undergo a new reality that allows them to make different decisions with new attitudes. It is very interesting to see how it is anchored to past history, generating a new context that frames an unparalleled perspective.

How many chapters does it have?

Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off It has eight episodes in its first season; However, the final episode sets the tone for a second season that has not yet been formally discussed. Let’s see how the delivery is received and if the energy is renewed for a second round.

I can see Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off without previous content of the saga?

Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off It’s a refreshing new perspective on the saga.; Although many fans do not consider it a sequel for various reasons, the truth is that, based on previous notions, this perspective may not work very well if you have not seen, at least, the film.

It is good fan service precisely because it even rescues the main cast of the film to embody the new animated characters in the voices that we remember. Furthermore, the new facets of the characters will make sense precisely if they recognize the previous personalities and motivations.

The series has intertwined references and motivates humor precisely by recovering the previous essence. Because of this, although you can approach for the first time Scott Pilgrim from the 2023 animation; It will be more pleasant if you have references and points of comparison.

The bad thing about Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off?

Maybe The pace at the beginning of the story is a bit slow. and the images suggest a bit of a more classic narrative, and because of this, later, the turns will be very dynamic, which could not be so clear or pleasant. This aspect could have been better polished.

On the other hand, While the voice actors were dynamic, there were sometimes moments that could feel flat for lack of emotion in important lines. Nothing serious but notable.

If you are not a purist and are not afraid of character growth or modification, you should definitely watch Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off because the modernization of its narrative, coupled with the excellent animation, is an excellent one. A remarkable achievement.

