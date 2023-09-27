













As you can see on this occasion Ramona Flowers does not work for Amazon, but for Netflix. If you remember the movie, Scott Pilgrim orders a package just to meet her, while here he will order a movie. Obviously the change is because the streaming giant is not going to be advertising to the competition.

Just from this clip we can see that the series will take the opportunity to expand on some points that were not seen in the film. Like the fact that Wallace Wells is very familiar with Lucas Lee’s filmography. We’ll see what else they will surprise us with.

Before its premiere on November 17, Netflix will surely give us more looks at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. After all, it is a series with quite a bit of potential, considering the cult following that the film generated. Not to mention that the animated format could benefit it a lot. Will you see it?

What can we expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

The new animated series Scott Pilgrim will come exclusively to Netflix. Since this format allows for more exploration, we will be able to see a more faithful adaptation of the graphic novels. Although its author also indicated that it will not be exactly the same, so we must expect some surprises.

Source: Netflix.

The most interesting thing is that all the actors who participated in the film will be back to give voice to their characters. Among them Michael Cera as the protagonist, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. So if you liked his odyssey against the seven evil exes, be sure to give it a try.

