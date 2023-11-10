Scott Pilgrim will return soon with a new animated series on Netflix, and Helly Valentine he saw fit to celebrate the event by dedicating his last one cosplay to the fascinating Ramona Flowers.

Coming out on November 17, Scott Pilgrim: The Series will retrace the events narrated in the original comic by Brian Lee O’Malley, from which the funny film with Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Speaking of the cast of the film, we will find practically all the actors also in the animated series, where they will once again lend their voices to the characters they had already played in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.