Candylion has created a new, splendid cosplay dedicated to Ramona Flowersand given her resemblance to Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the time of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film the result is perfect this time too.
Fans of the work by Bryan Lee O’Malley can find Ramona in the animated series available for a few days on Netflix. By the way, have you read our review of Scott Pilgrim: The Series?
Ramona mon amour
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World it has also influenced the world of cosplayers, thanks not only to the original comic but also and above all to the 2010 film starring Michael Cera, which has become a true cult film for old and new fans.
There have therefore been many interpretations of Ramona Flowers, for example that of Helly Valentine and that of Candylion itself, created a couple of years ago, seem worthy of note.
#Scott #Pilgrim #Ramona #Flowers #cosplay #Candylion #perfect