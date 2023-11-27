Candylion has created a new, splendid cosplay dedicated to Ramona Flowersand given her resemblance to Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the time of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film the result is perfect this time too.

Fans of the work by Bryan Lee O’Malley can find Ramona in the animated series available for a few days on Netflix. By the way, have you read our review of Scott Pilgrim: The Series?