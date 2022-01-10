Netflix is planning to develop a new adaptation of the classic cult comic and the film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. According to The Hollywood Reporter who unveiled the story, the creator of the series Bryan Lee O’Malley he will write and executive produce the series alongside showrunner BenDavid Grabinski.

Edgar Wright, the director of the 2010 film and his band members, will also be involved in the Netflix anime. Wright, Nina Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions and Michael Bacall will executive produce, also according to THR.

Although the series has yet to be officially ordered, should things go through, Science SARU, the anime production studio behind Devilman Crybaby, Night is Short, Walk On Girl and Ping-Pong The Animation is expected to animate the series.

#ScottPilgrim, the hit graphic novel series that was adapted into an Edgar Wright vehicle, is once again headed to the screen, this time as an anime series https://t.co/H11nRMRXGc – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

For now, all that remains is to wait for the official announcement from Netflix.

Source: Eurogamer