













Scott Pilgrim: Michael Cera is happy to return to the role for which many of us remember him









Michael Cera commented that the new installment is fresh and quite unique.also spoke a little about the process that I carry out in general and in particular, referring to the recordings:

“It’s strange and very funny […]. Scott Pilgrim has such a specific energy. The whole project, the whole world of Scott Pilgrim, is very energetic and very fun.”

He even commented that the script was so funny that I couldn’t help but message the producer after filming it:

“Every time I have recorded, I have to send Bryan [Bryan Lee O’Malley, el creador de la serie] an email saying, ‘I love this. I’m very excited about it.””

definitely this will raise the expectations of the fans.

Source: Netflix

The confirmed cast for the series is as follows:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxie

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

The original cast will return to embody their characters again.

We recommend you: Scott Pilgrim The Anime will feature the voices of the film’s actors

When will the new Scott Pilgrim series arrive on Netflix?

On November 17, 2023, the animated series entitled Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off. A new trailer has already been revealed.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)