Michael Cera commented that the new installment is fresh and quite unique.also spoke a little about the process that I carry out in general and in particular, referring to the recordings:
“It’s strange and very funny […]. Scott Pilgrim has such a specific energy. The whole project, the whole world of Scott Pilgrim, is very energetic and very fun.”
He even commented that the script was so funny that I couldn’t help but message the producer after filming it:
“Every time I have recorded, I have to send Bryan [Bryan Lee O’Malley, el creador de la serie] an email saying, ‘I love this. I’m very excited about it.””
definitely this will raise the expectations of the fans.
The confirmed cast for the series is as follows:
- Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers
- Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel
- Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells
- Chris Evans as Lucas Lee
- Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim
- Brie Larson as Envy Adams
- Alison Pill as Kim Pine
- Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers
- Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram
- Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves
- Johnny Simmons as Young Neil
- Mark Webber as Stephen Stills
- Mae Whitman as Roxie
- Ellen Wong as Knives Chau
The original cast will return to embody their characters again.
We recommend you: Scott Pilgrim The Anime will feature the voices of the film’s actors
When will the new Scott Pilgrim series arrive on Netflix?
On November 17, 2023, the animated series entitled Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off. A new trailer has already been revealed.
You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)
#Scott #Pilgrim #Michael #Cera #happy #return #role #remember
Leave a Reply