













Scott Pilgrim makes the leap, it’s already released, and he celebrates it with an incredible poster









More than ten years have passed since the adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels. The film was a surprising success and so were the deliveries in video game format.. The anime series has been rumored for quite some time, but in the fall of 2023 we have seen it arrive.

Prior to the brand new premiere of Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off A final poster was released that brings together the entire cast of the series. Each of the characters is doing their thing but being part of a splendid ensemble.

Source: Netflix

The vibrant cast is back with a new look, fans have been waiting for this for quite some time.

The previous previews already made fans fall in love with them, who perceive the essence of Ramona from the first moment. The battles were amazing with the actors, surely the animation effects will make us live a new and exciting journey!

Let us remember that the original film is available on Star Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV –Although, some platforms require extra payment because they do not belong to their catalog–.

We recommend you: Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off reveals its intro that makes it feel like a nineties anime

When is Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off released? How many chapters will it have?

November 17, 2023 Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off will arrive on the Netflix platform as an exclusive title.

It was confirmed that the series will only have eight episodes and will have a refreshing but at the same time familiar essence.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)