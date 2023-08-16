













The character design and animation style is closer to that of the characters in graphic novels. It also seems that the animated format will allow them to delve deeper into video game references. As if that were not enough, this series will have the voice of the same actors who gave life to Scott Pilgrim and company in the film.

Being a series, this new adaptation will be more faithful to the original material and will show us some events that were omitted from the film.. It should be noted that both the creator of the graphic novels and the director of the film are executive producers in this Netflix show.

Officially this series will be known as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Its first season will have eight episodes. We don’t yet know if this season will be enough to adapt all the graphic novels, but if not, we can hope for at least a second. What did you think of this first look?

What is Scott Pilgrim?

Scott Pilgrim is a series of six graphic novels written by Bryan Lee O’Malley. These introduce us to a Canadian boy who falls in love with Ramona Flowers. Unfortunately if he wants to be with her he must face her seven evil ex-boyfriends.

The graphic novels have aesthetics and action scenes inspired by the world of video games. Its popularity was such that it led them to be adapted to the cinema by director Edgar Wright in 2010. The film was a moderate success, and over the years gained a cult following. Perhaps the Netflix series will be able to attract more people to this curious world.

