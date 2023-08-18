A couple of days ago, a first look at the Scott Pilgrim anime was revealed, which brings with it top-notch animation that fans have liked, or at least it is something that can be seen on different social networks. The most curious thing is that it mixes scenes from both the comic and the 2010 movie, which has made fans wonder if it is going to be a faithful adaptation to the books.

Through his official Instagram, Brian Llee O Malley, creator of the franchise, has come out to give statements after being asked dozens of times if there will be fidelity to the original material. Given this, he answers what many thought, that is precisely that it is not a remake of the past books, but a product that only maintains the essence.

Here the message:

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but… It’s not the books. I already wrote them and you can read them at any time. The show is something new in itself in many ways. DO NOT expect a word-for-word remake. Lots of fun surprises to come.

Remember that this anime premieres in Netflix the next November 17.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s good that it is taking a different path than what has already been established, although there will be disappointed fans because they wanted to see characters that do not appear in adaptations such as the game and the movie. We will have to see if it is worth it in November.