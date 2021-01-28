Scotland’s National Party is very popular, also because of its independence plans. But now the First Minister Sturgeon is in distress.

DUBLIN taz | “We were bought and sold for English gold,” complained the Scottish national poet Robert Burns about the union treaty between England and Scotland in 1707. Scotland was practically bankrupt at the time and there was plenty of bribes to get Scottish politicians to sign the union treaty.

In 2014 this contract should be terminated by referendum. However, the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), which had scheduled the referendum with the approval of the London government, lost unexpectedly significantly. Thanks to Brexit, against which 62 percent of Scots voted, Scotland may soon get a second chance. This time one could be successful: According to opinion polls, 58 percent would vote for independence.

So actually rosy prospects for the SNP – if it weren’t for the bizarre dispute between party leader Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor and mentor Alex Salmond. He made her his deputy in 2004. Through his pragmatism, but also through his charisma and charm, he brought the SNP to the government. No politician was so revered in Scotland. Salmond invented the slogan “Yes, we can” back in 1997, when Barack Obama was still a lawyer in Chicago. After the lost referendum, he resigned and handed over party leadership and government affairs to Sturgeon.

Two years ago Salmond was accused of sexual assault, including attempted rape, by two women. He denied the allegations, calling the Scottish government’s investigation into the case “unfair and unjust”. Sturgeon said the allegations were so grave that they “couldn’t be ignored.” Salmond then resigned from the party he had been a member of for 45 years. In March last year, a court acquitted him on 12 of 13 counts. On the last point, the jury found the evidence to be too thin to convict.

Sturgeon allegedly lied to Parliament

The way the trial came about does not reflect well on Sturgeon. She had ordered the government to investigate the allegations internally, but one of her officials had spoken to the two women before it began. Salmond suspected that this had influenced the statements.

He called for a judicial review – which ultimately proved him right on that point. The government had to reimburse him for his legal costs of more than half a million pounds. But then the Secretary of State Leslie Evans sent the investigation files to the police, thereby triggering the criminal investigation.

The fundamentalists in the SNP are impatiently scratching their feet

Salmond is apparently determined to restore his reputation, even if it harms the independence movement. Sturgeon lied to Parliament, he claims. The question is when she found out about the allegations against him. That was on April 2, 2018, when he visited her in her home and told her about it, Sturgeon testified.

In fact, however, she had been informed four days earlier by Salmond’s former chief of staff. Sturgeon says she simply forgot about that meeting. But her husband, the SNP managing director Peter Murrell, got involved in contradictions in his statement as to when, against whom and in what way he demanded legal and police measures against Salmond. A committee of inquiry chaired by former Irish Attorney General James Hamilton is expected to shed light on the matter.

Respected pandemic manager

The public follows the bizarre drama with increasing confusion. One is surprised that the ex-party leader, who brought the country very close to independence, accuses his successor, who could now enforce this independence, of lying and thereby endangers his life’s work. The parliamentary code states: “Ministers who deliberately deceive Parliament should resign.”

Sturgeon is still firmly in the saddle. Even the opposition confirms that it has so far led Scotland well through the pandemic. In the elections to the regional parliament in Edinburgh, which will take place on May 6, if they do not have to be postponed due to Corona, the SNP minority government can count on an absolute majority, which it would interpret as a mandate for a new independence referendum.

In addition to Brexit, the SNP owes this primarily to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He is a godsend for the party because his statements repeatedly cause annoyance north of the border. Among other things, he described the introduction of the Scottish regional parliament as a “disaster” and a “greatest mistake” of the then Prime Minister Tony Blair. Despite the travel ban, Johnson drove to Scotland at short notice on Thursday to promote the Union. He rejects a new referendum.

Whether he can prevent it is currently being negotiated in a court. The head of government demands patience from her supporters for the time being, even if the fundamentalists in the SNP are impatiently scratching their hooves. They think Robert Burns is on their side: “Now’s the day and now’s the hour!” Says his poem “Scots Wha Hae”, in which he celebrates the victory of his compatriots over the English at the Battle of Bannockburn around 700 years ago : “Here is the day, now the hour!”