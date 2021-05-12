Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Scotland is adopting the ‘traffic light’ system and will allow International travel to 12 ‘Green’ list destinations from next week, but it will not include the Balearic Islands, according to Travel Weekly.

“We will move to a traffic light system [for international travel] based on assessments by the Joint Biosecurity Center, ”She said. “If you enter Scotland from a red list country you will still be required to quarantine in a Government approved hotel for 10 days. This includes Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal. “

Arrivals from ‘Amber’ list destinations will be required to self-isolate at home and take two PCR tests after arrival.

“We will introduce a ‘Green’ list from which you will need to take a PCR test but will not need to self-isolate,” she said and confirmed that the ‘Green’ list for Scotland will be the same as it is for England.