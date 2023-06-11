DFormer Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released shortly after her arrest. No formal allegations have been made against them, Scottish police said on Sunday evening. The investigations continued, it said.

Sturgeon had previously been arrested for financial investigations into her party. A 52-year-old woman was arrested and questioned “as a suspect in connection with ongoing investigations into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party,” police said in Scotland on Sunday. British media reported that it was Sturgeon.

The longtime head of government and chairwoman of the Scottish National Party (SNP) had campaigned vehemently for Scottish independence. In February, after more than eight years at the head of government in Edinburgh, she surprisingly announced her resignation – according to her own statements, because she lacked the “energy” to continue. But the investigation into her husband Peter Murrell also hovered over her like a dark cloud.

The SNP is in crisis

Then in April, Sturgeon’s husband, former SNP general secretary Murrell, was arrested on a stint in connection with the SNP’s financial investigation. Police searched the home of Sturgeon and Murrell in Glasgow and the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

In the past, among other things, the alleged diversion of around 600,000 pounds (about 700,000 euros) in donations raised questions about Murrell. He had also failed to declare a personal loan to the party of around £100,000 (about €116,000) – which could be in breach of party funding transparency laws.

Murrell’s arrest had plunged the SNP deeper into crisis. The polarizing election campaign to succeed Sturgeon had already revealed fault lines in the question of the party’s future. The SNP’s demand for a new referendum on Scottish independence had been rejected by the British government in London and the Supreme Court.