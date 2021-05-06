S.hen England and Scotland have formed a union for more than three hundred years, the frontier is still visible today. “Scotland Welcomes you” is written on the sign behind the bridge over the River Tweed. The Scottish part of Great Britain begins with the village of Coldstream, on the north bank. Will border guards take up post here on the Coldstream Bridge soon and control the movement of goods?

The question has become a plague for Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to lead her Scottish National Party (SNP) to victory this Thursday. If she achieves the goal for which all the polls speak, she wants to declare the majority in Edinburgh Parliament to be a mandate for a new independence referendum. But unlike before the referendum in 2014, this time she will be asked questions that she cannot answer convincingly, above all the matter of the border. Brexit is to blame, which has proven to be a blessing and a curse for the SNP.

First of all, the exit decision, which did not have a majority in Scotland, gave her some impetus. Once again, many Scots felt patronized by the English, which reinforced separatist resentments. Self-employment now seemed even more desirable, because it offers the chance to turn around: The SNP promises to bring an independent Scotland back into the EU. But because of Brexit, breaking away from the rest of the kingdom has become more difficult. At the last independence referendum, Scotland and England were still in the EU. Now an independent Scotland as an EU member would have to deal with a third country in the south. What already sounded ugly on the Irish island was looming: a so-called hard border.

“Nobody thought it through, this government is completely incompetent,” says the landowner Colin McGregor, who lives on a hill above the border town. Acres of land flows down into the Coldstream settlements and beyond, to the south of the Tweed. A third of his lands are on English soil. His mother-in-law also lives there. McGregor fears not only for his carefree life and business, but for the Scottish economy as a whole. “Sixty percent of our exports go to England,” he says – twice as much as to the EU.

Reversed roles

So far, the two parts of the country are not separated by the bridge, but rather connected. At the beginning of the pandemic, people crossed it southwards because golf and tennis were allowed in England. Corona tourism is now going in the other direction: In Scotland the guest rooms are open, which is an argument at temperatures around freezing point. Many English people have bought houses close to the border because they are cheaper there – and commute to their old friends in the south. And there is something else: because the municipalities north and south of the bridge share the postal code TD, the post offices and health centers have long been subject to the same authority. All of this would have to be unbundled – not just here, in the far east, but along the entire 154-kilometer border.



“Oh!”, Says Angus Robertson and waves his hand gruffly, as if the border issue was a trivial matter and only concerned a few farmers who live a good hour’s drive from Edinburgh. Robertson is sitting in a café, tucking the flags for his new book in his pocket – a portrait of the city of Vienna – and explaining in fluent humiliation why the excitement over the border should be viewed as a storm in a glass of water. His words are reminiscent of Sturgeon’s helpless sentence: “Nobody in the SNP wants to see a limit.”