Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon has decided to throw in the towel. The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP, in its acronym in English) will announce throughout the morning of this Wednesday her resignation in Edinburgh, in an impromptu conference in the last hours. It will not be immediate, according to training sources. Sturgeon, who won a landslide victory in the regional elections in May 2021, will remain in office for the time necessary for her to be chosen as her successor. One of the most popular policies among Scottish citizens for many years, and who has been in charge of the Government since November 2014, has seen support – within the party, and among voters – crumble in the last few weeks due to a chain of setbacks and clumsiness.

The Home Rule Government’s decision to promote the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Act, which made it easier for people who wanted to change their gender identity, and reduced the legal age to do so to 16, irritated a considerable part of the citizens and the bases of the SNP. The Rishi Sunak government’s response to use its prerogative to stop the law dealt a heavy blow to Sturgeon, which was already racking up too many legal battles with London.

The case of Isla Bryson, the trans woman who was serving a sentence in a women’s prison, after having been convicted of the rape of two women —before undergoing gender transition treatment— clouded the debate much more. Sturgeon decided to re-send Bryson to a men’s prison facility, struggling to dodge the media’s nagging question about whether he considered Bryson a woman or a man. The chief minister shied away from responding to what she saw as cheating at all times, but her criticism of her — including from her predecessor, Alex Salmond — cornered her.

The blow of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom to his plans to hold a new independence referendum in 2023, by denying that the autonomous Parliament had the capacity to call it, placed Sturgeon on the ropes, who opted for the strategy of converting the next general elections in a de facto referendum, a decision rejected by a majority of Scottish voters, according to polls.

Much of the popularity of the independence policy had to do with its constant defiance of the policies decided in London, especially when Boris Johnson was the prime minister, and a serious and rigorous management of the pandemic in opposition to the Downing Street scandals.

