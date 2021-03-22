Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been acquitted of allegations of deliberately lying to Parliament in connection with allegations of sexual harassment against former Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader Alex Salmond.

The investigation, carried out independently by the former attorney general of Ireland James Hamilton, has indicated that Sturgeon did not violate the ministerial code or influence the investigations against Salmond, accused in 2018 by several SNP workers and public officials during his time. at the head of the Scottish Government between 2007 and 2014. Finally Salmond was acquitted in court.

“I welcome the findings of the independent investigation into James Hamilton, which are comprehensive, evidence-based and unequivocal,” Sturgeon said in a statement, calling on opposition parties to respect the ruling and stop demand his resignation.

“I sought at every stage of this issue to act with integrity and in the public interest. As I have made clear before, I did not consider that I had broken the code, but these findings are an official, final and independent award, “he remarked.

Hamilton was appointed as an independent adviser to investigate whether Sturgeon had breached the ministerial code after the courts ruled in Salmond’s favor, declaring the current government’s internal investigation against him illegal.

A weeks ago, Sturgeon faced a committee of the Scottish Parliament formed by these accusations of malpractice, where he rejected the “absurd insinuations” that he had acted with “malice” in a kind of “conspiracy” against Salmond, acquitted in 2020 , who has always called these accusations of sexual harassment “lies for political purposes.”

“Today I want, once again, to remind people that at the heart of this case are the women who had the courage to come forward and report. That they were disappointed by the Scottish Government’s handling of their complaints is not in dispute, and I again apologize for that, ”Sturgeon said.

The conclusions of the investigation carried out by Parliament are also expected to be made public this Tuesday. That same day, the conservative opposition is scheduled to file a no-confidence motion against Sturgeon, which has no prospect of success after Hamilton’s decision.