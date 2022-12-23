The UK authorities may block a bill in Scotland that allows you to apply for a sex change from the age of 16. On December 23, the publication reports The Guardian citing a government source.

On the eve of the Scottish Parliament adopted a corresponding bill. It was reported that now people in the country from the age of 16 will be able to apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC). What’s more, they won’t need a medical report of gender dysphoria to do so.

“[Блокировка законопроекта] this is a last resort <...> The ideal option, of course, is to point out to the Scottish government all the constitutional problems that the bill creates in its current form, ”the source is quoted as saying.

It is indicated that the authorities are waiting for the amendments to be made before the law enters into full force in order to avoid potential problems.

When voting in the Scottish Parliament, the bill was supported by 86 deputies, opposed by 39. Also, legislators reduced the time during which a person had to live in his new gender from two years to three months.

The adoption of the bill was preceded by lengthy debate and discussion, since in this way Scottish law would differ from the laws of Great Britain. Prior to this, Scottish law allowed sex change from the age of 18.

Earlier, on December 21, the Swiss authorities said that there are currently no conditions in the country to recognize the existence of a third gender or abandon the traditional gender system, which includes only women and men.

In July, it became known that the World Health Organization (WHO) is going to recognize the third gender at the official level. The organization intends to update its gender mainstreaming manual to declare that “gender is not limited to men or women.”