HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

May 30, 1973

Poor quality of houses in Jiquilpan. The poor quality of the works carried out in the construction of the houses for ejidatarios in Jiquilpan is becoming evident when the trellis falls, and even cracks appear in some houses, according to complaints filed by the peasants who were given houses. The complainants took reporters to tour some of the homes that have already been completed and the terrible quality of the work carried out was revealed in all of them.

Scotland Yard investigates scandal. London. The young woman with a gallant life, Norma Levy, implicated in the social scandal that until now has caused the resignation of two government ministers, told the newspapers that among her clients “there is another minister.” The Sunday newspapers the News of the World and the Sunday People, which quoted her, do not say who the minister is but say Scotland Yard is investigating the allegation. Lord Lambton, a former government minister, last week resigned along with another minister, Lord Jellicoe, after confessing that he had had “chance affairs” with women of the merry life.

Norma Levy made her allegation by telephone from a hotel outside the country, where she is hiding with her husband and a friend. A Sunday weekly maintains that Lord Lambton is not the only client who has had him hold a high government position. There’s others. She adds that her husband, Colin Levy, supports the charges. According to another newspaper, Norma Levy, said that the last time the former minister visited her was six weeks ago. She added that she had not identified him, but that she recognized him from photographs. She noted that he had visited her three times and each time she had paid between $120 and $150.

The Debate organizes a farewell. The staff of El Debate dedicated a splendid party to their co-worker Alma Carmina Rosas and her fiancé, Mr. Gildardo Vega, to bid them farewell to their bachelorhood, since they will soon contract civil and ecclesiastical marriage. The party was held at the residence of Mr. Lorenzo Valdez and his wife, Olimpia Colunga de Valdez, where the members of our great family gathered. The band led by maestro Porfirio Amarillas enlivened the celebration.

May 30, 1998

Influence peddling in SP. The PRI councilor Armando Duarte sued the Ahome council to open an investigation in the Municipal Public Safety and Traffic Secretariat, where alleged failures such as influence peddling, usurpation of functions, nepotism, violation of the Law of Treasury, the Internal Regulations of the Police, the Law of Responsibilities of Public Servants and those that result. To support his complaint, Duarte handed over several copies of documents.

Lewinsky presents evidence against Clinton. The Angels. Monica Lewinsky went to a federal building to offer the first physical evidence linked to an investigation into his alleged intimate relations with the president Bill Clinton. Lewinsky turned over handwritten, fingerprint and voice evidence to the FBI. His father, Dr. Bernard Lewinsky, a prestigious surgeon, disagreed with prosecutor Kennet Starr, whom he accused of using his daughter as “a hostage” in an attempt to satisfy his political aspirations.