Scotland will make the next general election a “de facto referendum” on independencePrime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday after Britain’s Supreme Court, the UK’s highest court, blocked her attempt to hold a sovereign referendum without London’s agreement.

“We must and will find another democratic, legal and constitutional means by which the Scottish people can express their will. In my opinion, that can only be an election,” nationalist Sturgeon told a news conference in Edinburgh.

The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the Scottish Home Rule Parliament has no power to call an independence referendum consultation without the consent of the London Government, on the understanding that it deals with “matters reserved to the British Parliament, such as the Union between Scotland and England”.

This was stated by magistrate Robert Reed when presenting the verdict reached by the five judges who heard the arguments from Edinburgh and London in October, pointing out that it is “a unanimous opinion, to which priority has been given.”

The judge stressed that the verdict “is in the public interest” and that “it is not a political decision” on independence.

In his presentation, Reed considered that the effect of a referendum, even if it did not directly affect independence, “is not restricted to its legal consequences, but may include its practical consequences.”

“This court unanimously concludes that the proposed bill relates to reserved matters” and that, according to this, the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate on a referendum on independence for Scotland.”

See also Today's crises are different This court unanimously concludes that the proposed bill is related to the reserved matters.

The Supreme Court understands that the consultation that the nationalist government of Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold on October 19, 2023 “would have important political consequences”, and, therefore, “would reinforce or weaken the democratic strength of the Union and would support or undermine the credentials democratic” of the independence cause.

When detailing the position of the Supreme Court, the judge recalled that the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) had alluded to the right of self-determination and international law to make its case.

In this sense, he rejected the arguments presented by the SNP, understanding that this right can only be invoked in former colonies or by peoples that are oppressed by the occupation of a foreign force.

Scottish Chief Minister, Nicola Sturgeonhad advanced before the ruling on Wednesday that he intended to hold an independence plebiscite on October 19, 2023.

Among his arguments, Sturgeon maintains that Brexit has changed the conditions in which the Scots decided to continue to be part of the United Kingdom, for which reason he defends a new consultation, while the London Government believes that the matter was settled for at least ” a generation”.

Reactions to the verdict

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunakconsidered this Wednesday “clear and definitive” the sentence of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom against the project of the Scottish government to celebrate a new referendum of independence without the agreement of London.

“We respect the clear and definitive sentence” of the highest jurisdiction in the country, he affirmed before the British deputies. “It is time for politicians to work together, and that will be what this government will do,” he added, vowing to act “constructively, collaboratively, in partnership” with pro-independence Scottish independent Nicola Sturgeon.

The British Minister for Scotland, Allister Jackassured this Wednesday that the Government “takes note and respects” the opinion of the Supreme Court on an advisory referendum on independence in Scotland, and asked both Executives to “focus their attention on the issues that matter most to the people.”

“We take note and respect the unanimous opinion of the High Court. The people of Scotland want both governments to focus all their attention and resources on the issues that matter most to them,” Jack wrote on Twitter.

The people of Scotland want both governments to focus all their attention and resources on the issues that matter most to them.

According to the head of Scotland in the Prime Minister’s cabinet, Rishi Sunak, he “has made it clear that we will continue to work constructively with the Scottish Government to address all the challenges we face.”

Jack defended the actions of his Executive as an example of paying attention to the issues closest to the citizenry such as “restoring economic stability, helping people with their energy bills and supporting the NHS (national health service).

In a unanimous opinion, the highest court in the United Kingdom affirmed that legislating for the holding of a referendum “is related to the reserved matters of the Union of the Kingdoms of Scotland and England, as well as the Parliament of the United Kingdom”, and therefore therefore it falls outside the autonomous powers of Scotland.

The leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, Douglas Ross, said that “The verdict is clear and unequivocal and the Scottish National Party (SNP) Government and its voters must respect it.”.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I am grateful for the unanimous judgment of the Supreme Court that the Constitution is a matter reserved to the British Parliament,” declared the unionist Ross, so that “the proposed law would not be legal.”

The Scottish Government aims to hold a new consultation for its independence on October 19, 2023, and for this the Attorney General of Scotland, Dorothy Bain, consulted the powers of the regional Parliament for it.

The British court unanimously responded that “in the absence of any modification in the reserved matters” stipulated in the Scotland Act of 1998 where relations between Scotland and the United Kingdom are collected, “The Scottish Parliament has no power to legislate for a referendum”says the sentence.

For the Conservatives, Scotland “is facing great challenges at the moment, the economy, the health system is in crisis (…) and these problems have to be a top priority for everyone”, thus urging the SNP “to return to work and abandon the obsession with your referendum.”

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

*With information from EFE and AFP