Playing golf at his exclusive Turnberry resort in Scotland to avoid attending Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington on January 20 appears to Donald Trump as the perfect getaway plan. According to the ‘Sunday Post’ sources at Prestwick airport indicated that the US surveillance planes have remained there for a week and there is a reservation for January 19 of a “US military version of the Boeing 757”.

The plane is the one that normally transfers the vice president, although the first lady uses it more frequently. The White House is silent in the face of the revelations, but the one who has come forward and reminded the president of the ban on traveling to the country during the confinement has been the chief minister herself, Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish leader announced on Monday that Trump will not be allowed to enter his territory due to the new travel ban measures imposed because of the pandemic, and precisely reinforced in the last hours by the advance of the new strain of the coronavirus, much more contagious. Sturgeon recalled that it is “illegal” to enter or leave the country without a valid reason and, obviously, traveling to play golf would not be considered an essential purpose.

In any case, the president said she was unaware of Trump’s plans while the White House did not deny that Trump could be studying a trip to the Turnberry golf complex although, according to her own website, it is closed until February 5 due to the rules of lockdown. So far the spokesmen for the US president have flatly refused to confirm whether he will finally attend the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Placed in a cumbersome situation by the president and the internal war of the Republicans, Congress celebrates this Wednesday in Washington the confirmation of the results of the Electoral College that gave victory to Biden in the elections. The joint session, which in fact does not go beyond a pure formality, has become the “last trench” of Trump, who on Monday in the Georgia campaign for the Senate said “he will fight like hell” to stay in power.

Pressure and manipulation from the current White House tenant have fractured the Republican Party. On the one hand there are those who accept Biden’s victory, but do not dare to say so in public and, on the other, the clan of Trump’s stalwarts, the sedition group headed by Senator Ted Cruz to object to the confirmation with a plant. delusional and shameful in that session of Congress. Along with the ‘Dirty Dozen’, as they are known, more than 100 conservative congressmen support the motion. A plant that tries to revoke the results not favorable to President Trump, while it does recognize those that allow new members of the House to vote this Wednesday.

McConnell’s request



Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell’s Republican leadership is distancing itself from Trump and has instructed lawmakers to refrain from trouble, pending the results of Tuesday’s crucial elections in Georgia. The two seats will decide whether McConnell maintains his power as a “Senate scythe” against the Biden Administration reforms.

Vice President Mike Pence, as reported by his office, plans to preside over the Electoral College certification session to confirm Biden’s victory, and against Trump’s attempt to overturn the result. The figure of ‘number two’ will offer credibility to the political process and, in any case, incidentally to the now undervalued Republican Party.

But in a show of power in support of Trump and to intimidate Congress, hundreds of supporters of far-right groups rallied in Washington on Tuesday. The extremists urged on Internet forums to carry weapons in the protests that they plan to hold this Wednesday, despite the fact that it is something illegal in the District of Columbia. Therefore, in anticipation of possible disturbances, the National Guard remains deployed.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government issued an arrest warrant against Trump himself to Interpol on Tuesday, whom it accuses of the murder of the Revolutionary Guard general, Qasem Suleiman, on January 3, 2020. The “red notice” requests the arrest also from 47 other officials of the US Administration. However, it is still clear what will be the final decision of the international police body that already rejected another similar request in June.