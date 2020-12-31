Scotland The year of exception ended with the largest airplane show ever seen in Scotland – Watch the video

The patterns, drawn by more than a hundred illuminated planes in Scotland’s gloomy sky, are the work of Scottish illustrator Gary Wilson.

Best a place to enjoy a Scottish New Year’s Eve – locally hogmanayn – there will be a home sofa for the festivities this year, says the Edinburgh Hogmanay Festival on their website.

This is the first time that the program of the event has been organized completely digitally.

On Tuesday, you could enjoy a show called On the home couch, for example Fare Well. In the first part of the work, which will be unveiled during the three days of the festival, 150 illuminated airplanes formed various patterns in the gloomy sky of Scotland – for example, a deer galloping above the silhouette of the mountains.

This is the first large-scale air show in Scotland and the largest air show in Britain ever.

Patterning are a Scottish illustrator Gary Wilsonin handwriting. The choreography of the planes is programmed using artificial intelligence.

The first part of the book also features music and speech looking at the past year. The words are written by an award-winning Scottish poet Jackie Kay.

“Fare Well The first part of the book looks at the past year – funerals and canceled weddings, collective grief and despair. Despite the traumatic months, we can and we must hope. Hope for the future, the new year and for each other, ”the book is described on the pages of the event.

The work can be viewed in its entirety on the festival website. The Hogmanay Festival will be held from 29 to 31 December. December.

Similar airplane performances have been seen this year, at least in the South Korean capital, Seoul.