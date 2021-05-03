D.he young woman at the cash register sounds a little desperate. “You’re the second customer in two days,” she says. “The whole situation is terrifying.” Her shop sells the typical cashmere scarves and hats with tartan patterns, small bagpipes for children and “Robert the Bruce” figures with the words “Freedom” on them. After four months of tough lockdown, shops in Scotland have finally been able to reopen for a week. But visitors hardly ever get lost in the shops on Grassmarket below Edinburgh Castle.

The Corona crisis had largely paralyzed tourism, which is important for Scotland. It’s starting again very slowly. Only a few rooms are occupied in the hotel on the famous Royal Mile, although it offers special prices. In front of the restaurants and pubs in the old town, despite the cool temperatures, some guests are sitting and drinking a beer, even in the drizzle.

“Independence is about opening up opportunities”

At the weekend there is more rush in the shopping streets. In Glasgow, the great Buchanan Street, the main shopping area, is well filled. But the retail association warns how badly Corona has hit the industry. Every sixth shop in Scotland is empty – more than in years. And now there is also political unrest.

The Scottish parliamentary elections on May 6th cast great shadows. For the most part, the election campaign revolves around economic and social policy, the recovery after the corona recession. The dispute over a possible new independence referendum – called “Indyref2”, is even more explosive. The ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) wants to get it off the ground.

<br />



Some polls showed in autumn 2020, at the height of Corona dissatisfaction with Boris Johnson’s government in Westminster, that a majority of Scots would vote for independence. In the first referendum in 2014, a 55 percent majority voted against the split. In the latest surveys, the yes camp for independence has melted well below 50 percent again.

Many entrepreneurs do not express their displeasure in public

Politically interested parties recently watched the TV debate of the top candidates of the Scottish parties. SNP boss Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister since 2014, stood out. In a red costume, eloquent and self-confident, she let the opposition candidates pale.

Sturgeon plans to use a May 6 election victory as a springboard for a new independence referendum for Scotland; later the country with its five million inhabitants is to become a member of the European Union again. “Brexit has narrowed opportunities,” she says, “independence is about opening up opportunities.”

She gets support from Business for Scotland, an association of small business owners who drum for independence. Association director Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp, founder of a small advertising agency and at the same time head of the “Believe in Scotland” campaign, is currently putting up large posters in the country saying “Independence is normal”. You have to send a positive message. But Business for Scotland has few entrepreneurs as members, mostly hardcore SNP supporters.