As if Brexit wasn’t enough, the United Kingdom also risks splitting over Palestine. With the white, red, green and black national flags waved by Celtic fans; and now the complaint from an illustrious fan of the Glasgow club, Humza Yousaf, nationalist “first minister”. with in-laws under bombs in the Gaza Strip. “I don’t understand the prime minister’s position or the fact that Keir Starmer does not want to ask for an immediate ceasefire from all parties involved in the conflict” wrote the head of the Edinburgh government on the social network Sunak is the leader of the opposition in London. “How many more children will have to die?”.

Thirty-eight years old, Nicola Sturgeon’s successor at the helm of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Yousaf is married to Nadia Maged El-Nakla, Scottish citizen, daughter of a Palestinian father. And his wife’s parents have been blocked for almost three weeks in Gaza, bombed by Israel after the Hamas raids and attacks on 7 October, in the midst of a conflict that has already caused over 7 thousand deaths. According to some observers, Yousaf is also preparing for the elections scheduled in the United Kingdom at the end of 2024. He does so by claiming the right of peoples to peace and self-determination, from Scotland to Palestine, and without sparing anyone: neither the conservative Sunak, nor the Labor Party Stermer.

Then there is football, a passion also for the “first minister”. Yousaf came out a few months ago: he fell in love with Celtic by going to the stadium with his father, immigrated to Scotland from Pakistan, and hasn’t stopped since. Born Catholic and proletarian, her team drew last night with Atletico Madrid in a Champions League match. In the stands of Celtic Park, the fans returned to waving Palestinian flags despite a ban by club managers on displaying “political” symbols. There have already been fines but for the fans these are rights: those of the people, which should all be worth the same.