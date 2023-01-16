Scotland | The British government plans to block Scotland’s controversial trans law, which would make it easier to confirm legal gender

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that her government will defend the law “vigorously” in court if Britain blocks it.

Britain’s the government plans to block Scotland’s controversial transfer law, said the British minister for Scottish affairs Alistair Jack on Monday.

Jack said Britain is blocking the law because the British government says it would hinder the implementation of equality legislation in England, Scotland and Wales.

Under British law, trans people can be excluded from spaces reserved for women, such as changing rooms and women’s shelters.

Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has denied that the trans law conflicts with British law and has warned that his government will defend the law “vigorously” in court if Britain blocks it.

of Scotland the trans law voted through in parliament before Christmas facilitates and speeds up the confirmation of legal gender.

The change enables, among other things, confirmation of the legal gender for 16- and 17-year-olds, when the age limit was 18 before. In the future, a doctor’s diagnosis is also no longer required.

The law shortens from two years to three months the time the applicant must live in the gender they have declared before it is officially recognized. For 16–17-year-olds, that time is half a year.

Before passing through the Scottish Parliament, the law also divided opinion in Sturgeon’s own SNP party.