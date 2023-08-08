Scotland | The bodies of three people were found in the mountains of Scotland

The search for the trio began on Saturday evening. The next day they were found dead.

7.8. 23:53

The bodies of three people have been found in Glen Coe, the Scottish police announced on Monday. Tells about it BBC.

Glen Coe is located in the west of Scotland, about two hours’ drive north of Glasgow.

Two men and a woman were climbing in the mountains of Aonach Eagach, popular with climbers. They did not return from their excursion on Saturday, after which an alarm was raised about them.

According to the BBC, the police, a coast guard helicopter and several mountain rescue teams participated in the search. Foggy weather made it difficult for the searchers to work, and the trio were not found dead until Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for Police Scotland, the circumstances of the deaths do not appear to be suspicious. The handling of the case will be transferred to the authority, which will decide whether there is a need for further investigations or prosecution.