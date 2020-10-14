Upgrade
Scotland Support for Scottish independence to record numbers, already 58 per cent would be different from Britain

Bhavi Mandalia
October 14, 2020
in World
Record number the Scots are in favor of Scotland’s resignation from Britain, an opinion poll released on Wednesday said. According to a poll at the beginning of the month, 58 per cent of Scots are in favor of independence and 42 per cent of Scotland remaining part of Britain.

Based on the survey, also the Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeonin and the support of the Scottish National Party he leads are supportive. The party has advocated independence. As many as 72 percent of respondents said they were happy with Sturgeon’s actions as prime minister.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos Mori and was answered by more than a thousand Scots.

Scotland will hold parliamentary elections next May. If support for independence remains unchanged, the pressure to hold a new independence vote will increase. In 2014, Scots voted against independence by 55 to 45 percent.

