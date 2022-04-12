Spain wins at halftime

Spain goes into the break at Hampden Park ahead on the scoreboard. Jenni Hermoso’s goal from the penalty spot puts, for the moment, Spain in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jorge Vilda’s girls were better, although they had to suffer at the start due to the high pressure of the Scots. It was a mirage that was suffocating with the passing of the minutes.

The penalty came in an action in which Alexia faced Docherty and the winger did not measure well at her entrance, taking the Barcelona player ahead. Jenni beat Alexander throwing over the top.

Spain scored the second, but it was annulled for Alexia’s offside.