Scotland | Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigns – to continue until a successor is chosen

Sturgeon has been prime minister for more than eight years.

London/Helsinki

of Scotland prime minister Nicola Sturgeon differs. Sturgeon said this at a press conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Sturgeon has served as Scotland’s Prime Minister for more than eight years. He will carry out his duties until his successor is chosen.

Wednesday’s resignation announcement was a big political surprise.

Sturgeon’s now it’s time to leave and give space to the successor.

“You have to give your all in these jobs, but it also comes at a price.”‘

She said she was proud to have been Scotland’s first woman Prime Minister as well as the longest-serving.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I want you to know that serving as prime minister has been a great privilege.”

Sturgeon, 52, who has had a long political career, said she now wants to spend time as an ordinary person as well.

Sturgeon did not take a position at the press conference on who will be his successor. He has no obvious successor candidate.

In media speculation, possible names have been mentioned, for example, the Scottish government’s finance minister Kate Forbes and the Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney.

Sturgeon’s according to the resignation decision, no short-term political pressure has influenced it.

“I know that this [päätös] it seems sudden, but I’ve been thinking about it for several weeks now.”

Sturgeon has led the Scottish National Party (SNP), which is in charge of the government in Scotland, and which seeks Scottish independence. He will also give up his position as leader of the SNP.

Scottish Referendum rejected independence in September 2014 by 55–45 percent. However, Sturgeon and the SNP have not given up on the pursuit of independence.

As a justification has been that Brexit, i.e. the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU, made the issue relevant again.

A clear majority of Scottish voters were against Brexit in the summer 2016 EU referendum. The SNP hopes that an independent Scotland could quickly rejoin the EU.

Sturgeon presented last year, that the next British parliamentary elections – i.e. the result of the elections in Scotland – would also be a measure of the Scottish independence wishes. In Scotland, the SNP, the Greens and Alba support independence. The Scottish Conservative Party, the Labor Party and the Liberal Democrats are against it.

Independence support however, according to the most recent surveys, it has been in a downward direction.

Sturgeon’s popularity in Scotland has been solid until the beginning of the year. His centre-left government’s handling of the pandemic has been seen as effective.

One of the reasons for the sudden slippage may have been the Scottish government’s legal project, according to which legal gender would become a matter of notification in practice.

A large part of the voters are on different lines with the Scottish government and the Scottish Parliament, says a freshman inquiry. The British Conservative government has blocked the progress of the bill until changes are made to it.