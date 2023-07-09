Sunday, July 9, 2023
Scotland | Scotland proposed to decriminalize drug possession, Britain rejected

July 9, 2023
Scotland | Scotland proposed to decriminalize drug possession, Britain rejected

The British government justified its response by saying that it is not planning to relax drug laws.

of Scotland On Friday, the government presented the decriminalization of all narcotics intended for personal use.

The purpose of the show was to curb Scotland’s high drug death rate, news agency Associated Press (AP) tells. According to the Scottish government, decriminalization would also encourage drug users to seek treatment at a lower threshold than at present.

The British Conservative government shot down the proposal almost immediately. According to the British government, it is not planning to relax drug legislation.

Scotland, a country of 5.5 million people, reported nearly 1,100 drug overdose deaths last year, according to the government. The figure is the largest in Western Europe. Drug-related deaths are three times more common in Scotland than in the UK as a whole.

of Scotland Minister of Drug Policy Elena Whitham told a news conference on Friday that Scotland has failed in its war on drugs.

“Current drug legislation does not prevent people from using drugs. It doesn’t prevent people from experiencing the harms that come with it, and it doesn’t prevent drug deaths,” Whitham said.

In connection with its proposal, the Scottish government highlighted Portugal, where drug possession has not been punished for more than 20 years. Portugal, on the other hand, has focused on the treatment of drug addicts.

According to Whitham, Scotland also wanted to move to establish drug use rooms. According to him, synthetic opioids and new types of street benzodiazepines have made the situation even more difficult, and that Scotland’s drug crisis will get worse if there is no radical change.

