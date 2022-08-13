Scotland | Scotland is the first in the world to distribute free menstrual pads to all women

Scotland will start offering free menstrual pads to those who need them on Monday. The purpose is to reduce menstrual poverty and promote equality.

Scotland will start distributing free menstrual pads to all who need them on Monday, the first country in the world.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The Scottish Government said in a statement early on Sunday that local authorities and education providers are required by law to provide menstrual pads for free in the future.

“It is essential for the realization of equality and human dignity, and at the same time it reduces menstrual poverty”, Minister of Social Affairs Shona Robison said.

“We are proud to be the first government in the world to initiate these actions.”

of Scotland the parliament approved the relevant bill in November 2020. Behind the bill was a member of parliament from the Labor Party Monica Lennonwho has been campaigning to end menstrual poverty since 2016.

Menstrual protection has already been free for students in Scotland. With the bill, the ministers have an obligation to ensure that everyone gets them for free in the future.