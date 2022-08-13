Sunday, August 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Scotland | Scotland is the first in the world to distribute free menstrual pads to all women

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in World Europe
0

Scotland will start offering free menstrual pads to those who need them on Monday. The purpose is to reduce menstrual poverty and promote equality.

Scotland will start distributing free menstrual pads to all who need them on Monday, the first country in the world.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The Scottish Government said in a statement early on Sunday that local authorities and education providers are required by law to provide menstrual pads for free in the future.

“It is essential for the realization of equality and human dignity, and at the same time it reduces menstrual poverty”, Minister of Social Affairs Shona Robison said.

“We are proud to be the first government in the world to initiate these actions.”

of Scotland the parliament approved the relevant bill in November 2020. Behind the bill was a member of parliament from the Labor Party Monica Lennonwho has been campaigning to end menstrual poverty since 2016.

See also  Security policy The HS compiled the main twists and turns of the historic NATO Day

Menstrual protection has already been free for students in Scotland. With the bill, the ministers have an obligation to ensure that everyone gets them for free in the future.

#Scotland #Scotland #world #distribute #free #menstrual #pads #women

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Why did Gigi Miter withdraw from the set of "Love and Fire" untimely?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.