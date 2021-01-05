Scotland’s chief minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced that this British country will return to strict confinement from midnight this Monday. “I can confirm that we have decided to apply, from midnight today and during the month of January, a legal requirement to stay at home, except for reasons of first necessity,” said Sturgeon in parliament. The decision was adopted this Monday morning at a meeting of the Scottish Government, which has the power to impose this type of measure without the need for London to give the go-ahead.

The exceptions that allow Scots to leave the home are dependent care, purchase of basic necessities or exercise. At the moment no time slots or the permitted frequencies have been limited, but it has been specified that when going out to play sports, you can only see another person from a different nucleus of coexistence. It is also allowed to leave home to work, but teleworking is imposed for all those who can complete their working day from their homes.

Schools will be closed for most students until February 1. Yes, some students may attend, such as the children of essential workers.

On the other hand, entry and exit from Scotland is not allowed except for justified reasons.

The Scottish Government adopts this package of measures in light of the rapid advance of the new strain of the virus in the area. Sturgeon has explained that half of the infections are due to this variant of the virus. “It is not an exaggeration if I say that I am more concerned about the situation that we are facing now than anything since March,” added Sturgeon.

Scotland has a population of approximately five and a half million inhabitants. Until December 31, the number of deaths from covid-19 was 4,578.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic at the moment, especially aggressive due to the new strain that has spread from the British Isles to at least 14 other European states, including Spain. On January 3, the country chaired by Boris Johnson recorded a new record for diagnoses, with more than 57,000 new cases. It also registered 445 deaths, improving the figures with which the year ended, with nearly a thousand deaths a day. In total, since the pandemic began, the UK has reported 74,570 deaths and 2,599,793 cases of coronavirus.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease