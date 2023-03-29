With summaryScotland have also won their second match in European Championship qualification. Spain was put aside 2-0 in a sensational way. Scott McTominay was the celebrated man with two goals. Turkey lost 2-0 at home to Croatia, which will meet the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Nations League in June. Matteo Kovacic scored twice before the break.



McTominay gave Scotland the lead in the seventh minute by firing a left on captain Andrew Robertson’s pass. Shortly after the break, the Manchester United player was again accurate. In the 51st minute he took the ball out of the air in one go after the Spaniards failed to clear the ball.

Scotland had started the European Championship qualifying cycle against Cyprus on Saturday. That game was won 3-0 and McTominay also scored two goals. Spain had started with a 3-0 win over Norway.

Scott McTominay celebrates Scotland’s 2-0. © Action Images via Reuters



Croatia and Wales top in group with Turkey

Mateo Kovacic scored both goals for the team of national coach Zlatko Dalic. In the 20th minute he came in well and shot in hard after being covered by Mario Pasalic. Turkey had previously seen a hit by Kerem Aktürkoglu rejected after narrowly offside. Just before the break, Kovacic scored again. After losing the ball to the Turks, Mario Pasalic was sent off by Luka Modric. Goalkeeper Mert Günok managed to save his shot, but Kovacic’s rebound was not.

Wales also won in group D for the first time. The home game against Latvia ended in 1-0. Kieffer Moore headed in from a Daniel James cross. Croatia and Wales both have 4 points. Turkey, which had started with a win over Armenia, has 3 points.

Norway also failed to win the second qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship earlier tonight. This time, points were lost against Georgia. Without the injured star Erling Haaland it became 1-1. See also Gasoline eaten in Toyota Yaris tank

Program European Championship qualification





Standings European Championship qualification







Statistics European Championship qualification





