A transwoman convicted in Scotland of raping two women before starting the gender reassignment will not serve her sentence in a women’s prison. This was assured by the Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, after the case had aroused controversy also in the context of the controversial law on gender reassignment.

“It is not appropriate for me, out of respect for every prisoner, to divulge details of where they are being held. But given the understandable concern of the public and Parliament, I can confirm that there will be no detention in Cornton Vale in this case,” said Sturgeon, referring to Scotland’s only women’s prison.

At the center of the story is Isla Bryson, 31, who initiated the gender transition while awaiting trial. The court on Tuesday found her guilty of two rapes of women in 2016 and 2019. Bryson was then a man named Adam Graham. The case was raised by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who publicly questioned why Bryant was remanded in a women’s penitentiary. “This double rapist asked for a sex change only after being indicted. It took the threat of prison to decide to change sex. It’s not a coincidence,” he said.

Bryant’s estranged wife Shonna Graham also questioned the reasons for the gender transition. “I have a lot of sympathy for real transgenders”, but he “is making fun of the authorities”, she told the Daily Mail, speculating that it is a “farce” to serve a sentence in a women’s prison, where conditions are less hard. “Never told me she felt like she was in the wrong body, or anything like that,” she added. In court, Bryson argued that she knew his gender was wrong from the age of four. In 2016, I was “struggling with my sexuality,” he added, referring to the time of the first rape.

The lawsuit has had a strong impact against the background of the law facilitating legal gender reassignment, passed last month by the Scottish Parliament. Contested by some feminists, and by the author of the Harry Potter saga, JKRowlings, the law was then blocked by the British government.