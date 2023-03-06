Scotland has become the first country in the world to ban the use of the anesthetic gas desflurane due to its harmful impact on the environment.

The National Health Service for Scotland (NHS) has stated that desflurane has an atmospheric lifetime of 14 years and a global warming potential 2,500 times greater than carbon dioxide.

The NHS has stated that if it were to stop using it in NHS hospitals, it would prevent emissions equivalent to 1,700 households each year.

This work was led by clinicians who have moved away from the use of desflurane to clinically appropriate and safe alternatives with less impact on the environment.

The action is part of the Scottish Government’s National Green Operating Theaters Scheme, which will be formally launched in the spring to identify areas where operating rooms can be made more environmentally friendly.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care for Scotland, Humza Yousaf, said: “Programmes like this are key in our transition to becoming a net-zero health service, while ensuring patient safety remains at the center of every clinical decision. Kenneth Barker, clinical lead for the programme, explained: “Operating rooms are high-carbon, high-energy areas that produce large volumes of waste, so reducing their environmental impact will make a positive difference to achieving Scotland’s net-zero targets.”

The NHS has stated that the program is expected to not only have environmental benefits, but also reduce costs that can be repurposed to improve the patient experience.

Furthermore, Scotland’s decision to ban desflurane could motivate other countries to take similar steps to address the environmental impact of healthcare.

While the desflurane ban may be challenging for some hospitals, it is an important move that shows Scotland’s dedication to fighting climate change and protecting the environment.

The implementation of more sustainable medical practices can also have a positive impact on the quality of medical care and improve the patient experience.