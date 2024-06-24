Scotland lost 0:1 to Hungary and were knocked out of the Euro

The Scotland national football team lost 0:1 to Hungary and was knocked out of the European Championship. About it reports Sky News.

The only goal in the second half was scored by Kevin Chobot in the tenth minute of added time. In the other Group A game, Switzerland drew 1-1 with hosts Germany.

After three games, Germany and Switzerland took first and second place in the group, thereby qualifying for the playoffs. Hungary finished third with three points and still has a chance of qualifying for the next stage. The outcomes of games in other groups will depend on this.

Scotland finished last. This was the 12th time in the team’s history that they qualified for a major tournament but did not advance beyond the group stage.