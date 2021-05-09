A.As the Scottish National Party (SNP) won the election on Saturday evening, the party chairman and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not allow time to publicly formulate her claim. No one, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has the right to withhold a second independence referendum from the Scots after this result, she said. A plebiscite is the “will of the people”, she said and called on London to respect the “democratic desire” of her compatriots. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove responded on Sunday by saying that a second independence referendum was “not an issue at the moment”.

However, one of the SNP’s dreams did not come true in the latest election – the absolute majority of seats that had been achieved in 2011 under Sturgeon’s predecessor Alex Salmond. Salmond’s triumph paved the way for the 2014 referendum. Compared to the 2016 election, there is now one more SNP MP in Parliament in Edinburgh; the national party only lacks a mandate for an absolute majority. The Scottish Greens, who had also promised a referendum, were able to gain two seats – from six to eight. The “independence majority” thus grew to 72 seats in the 129-seat chamber.

Salmond spin-off fails

On the other hand, the new SNP spin-off “Alba”, which is led by Salmond, has no MP. At the weekend, he was undecided as to whether he would continue to lead the party. The unionist-minded parties suffered slight losses, with the Conservatives able to maintain their 31 seats. The Labor Party had 22 seats and the Liberal Democrats four. This means that the SNP can form the fourth government in a row.

<br />



The government in London, which opposes a new Scottish independence referendum, downplayed the significance of the result on Sunday. She interpreted it as part of a trend across the kingdom in Thursday’s elections. Afterwards, the Scots, the Welsh and the English supported the ruling party because they recognized their efforts to fight the pandemic.

In fact, the Labor Party in Wales defended its majority and will again provide the Prime Minister. In England, the Conservatives not only won the lower house by-election in Hartlepool, Northern England. They also emerged stronger from the local elections, although the Labor Party was able to steal two regional mayors from them. Labor politician Sadiq Khan was confirmed in office in London, but won less than expected against his conservative challenger.

Labor unrest

The overall disappointing performance of the Labor Party caused great internal unrest. Labor leader Keir Starmer took “full responsibility” for the result, but then only fired his deputy Angela Rayner, who belongs to the left wing of the party. This was widely criticized because Rayner is rooted as a working class daughter in the north of England and Starmer himself admitted that the party had a deficit there. Several changes have also been announced in the Labor shadow cabinet.

Downing Street is clear that Scotland poses the greatest threat to the country’s government and unity. Johnson tried to be conciliatory over the weekend. He congratulated Sturgeon on the victory and invited them – as well as the Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford – to a meeting. There one should come to an understanding in the “spirit of unity and cooperation” about the revival of the economy after the corona pandemic.

However, this is not the offer that Sturgeon expects. She wants to ensure that London enables a legally impeccable plebiscite, as in 2014. Before the elections, she had announced that she would use her own majority to pass a referendum law in the Scottish Parliament. But the risks are manifold. Should the London law be challenged, it could ultimately be dismissed as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Gove refused to provide information on Sunday whether the government would take legal action. It is also conceivable that London would support a boycott of unionist parties should the SNP initiate a referendum without London’s consent.