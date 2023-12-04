The Prime Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, stressed the importance of the COP28 conference activities in unifying global efforts aimed at confronting the repercussions and consequences of climate change.

Youssef said: “We hosted (COP 26) in Glaxo two years ago, and we were the first government in the northern world to confirm its commitment to financing the Global Climate Fund, and we called on the international community to commit to this fund,” expressing his happiness at reaching an agreement at the opening of “COP 28” to finance the Global Fund. Climate, which confirms the role of the UAE, the COP28 presidency, and its pioneering efforts in this regard.

He stressed the need to focus at the present time on how to mobilize the Global Climate Fund with the participation of various countries, noting the importance of ensuring that the funds that will be allocated to the Fund are distributed fairly and equitably for all, so that it does not add to the debt burden faced by many countries in the Global South.