Scotland | JK Rowling in eye of storm over new law: 'I'm looking forward to being arrested'

Rowling says she is ready to be arrested if her comments are interpreted as crimes.

Author JK Rowling challenged Scotland's new hate crime law on Monday with his posts on the X message service.

Living in Edinburgh, Scotland Harry Potter -author described several transgender women as men in his publications. There were convicted prisoners, trans activists and other public figures.

“I am currently abroad, but if what I have written here is a crime under the terms of the new law, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the cradle of the Scottish Enlightenment,” Rowling wrote after the criminal cases she presented.

of Scotland according to the new hate crime law, inciting hatred based on age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity or intersex is a crime.

Incitement to hatred based on race, sexual orientation and religion has been illegal in Britain since 1986, but it is now also covered by a new law in Scotland.

Prime Minister of Scotland By Humza Yousaf according to the society, there is a “rising flood of hatred”, which the new hate crime law is designed to combat. According to the new law, a person who commits a hate crime can be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison.

A person can be considered guilty of a crime if he transmits material or behaves in a way that can be considered threatening or offensive.

“Scotland legislators seem to have a higher regard for the feelings of men playing female characters [– –] than the rights and freedoms of real women and girls,” Rowling comment on X.

According to him, “freedom of speech and belief” is a thing of the past if the exact description of biological sex is prohibited.

“It is impossible to accurately describe or deal with the reality of violence and sexual violence against women and girls, or to deal with the current violation of the rights of women and girls, unless we are allowed to call a man a man,” he wrote.

Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak has supported Rowling's writings.

According to Sunak, people should not be criminalized for presenting “simple facts about biology”, The Daily Telegraph told Sunak to have said.

The discussion about Rowling's relationship with gender minorities began already in spring 2018when the writer had liked a tweet that referred to trans women as “men in dresses”.

