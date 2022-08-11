The Telegraph: Scotland wants to turn to the army to accommodate refugees from Ukraine

The ministers of the Scottish National Party thought about attracting the British army to help refugees from Ukraine. The newspaper reports The Telegraph.

Thus, Scottish politicians are considering the possibility of an official appeal to the British army, as well as hiring a second cruise ship to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. They are also negotiating with the Ministry of Defense because of the fear that thousands of people “will arrive in Scotland with nowhere to go.”