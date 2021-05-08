Scotland In Scotland, the number of votes in the parliamentary elections is still being counted, and the SNP’s independence vote

At the heart of the regional parliamentary elections is the National Party SNP’s desire for an independent and European Union Scotland.

In Scotland the second counting day continues to be exciting, especially for the National Party SNP. The party’s desire for a majority vote is waning as it disappears in the Conservative West constituency of Aberdeenshire.

In the afternoon, around two, Finnish time was at the party BBC’s holds 40 seats in the regional parliament known as Holyrood.

There are a total of 129 seats, which means that the majority in Parliament requires 65 seats. If this succeeds, this will be the first time since 2011 that the SNP will have a majority in parliament.

There were several elections in Britain on Thursday. Prime minister Boris Johnson the Conservative Party has performed strongly and even took a traditionally Labor seat in the by-election. However, the greatest interest is in Scotland, where regional parliamentary elections also measure popular popularity for the SNP’s plan for a new independence referendum.

“Hopes for a majority in the SNP are waning,” the Herald newspaper headlined its election story.

Scotsman magazine in turn, described SNP’s aspirations as “knife-edged”.

Member of the SNP management John Sweeney told the BBC Radio 4 on Saturday morning that the SNP will become the largest party in the Scottish Parliament, but getting an absolute majority has always been a “very, very difficult mountain for the party to climb”.

However, Sweeney said he believes a majority of people who are committed to the independence referendum will emerge in the Scottish Parliament. In addition to the SNP, the Scottish Greens are also in favor of a new vote.

Prime minister Johnson said Daily Telegraphin in an interview that he would not allow a referendum in the current situation, even if the SNP gets a majority of the seats. According to the Prime Minister, there are currently no grounds for holding a referendum, and for him it would be irresponsible.

The Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has emphasized that he will only hold a legitimate referendum to be held in 2024 at the earliest after the end of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The SNP also wants to annex independent Scotland to the European Union. The Scots voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum.

The previous referendum on Scottish independence was held in 2014, when 55 per cent were against it. According to recent polls, opponents would again be in the majority if a referendum were held immediately.