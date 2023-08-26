Scotland | Hundreds of people flock to search for the Loch Ness monster in Scotland

The first mentions of the monster living in the Loch Ness lake date back to the Middle Ages, when contemporaries reported sightings of a water beast living in the lake.

in Scotland the hunt to find the Loch Ness monster begins this weekend. It is the biggest search operation for a celebrity monster in 50 years, they say, among other things Guardian and BBC.

The hundreds of volunteers participating in the search from different parts of the world are equipped with, for example, drones and echo sounders. The search is expected to last for two days. During that time, the plan is to dredge the 230-meter-deep lake from air and water.

“We hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts, and by joining this search you have a real chance to personally experience this mystery that has fascinated so many people around the world,” says the volunteer searcher guide Alan McKenna For the Guardian.

The Loch Ness Monster has been known since the 1940s as Nessie. The first mentions of the monster living in the Loch Ness lake date back to the Middle Ages, when contemporaries reported sightings of a water beast living in the lake.

Local residents, visitors and even researchers disagree on whether Nessie really exists. Over the years, Nessie has been described as a long-necked dinosaur, a giant eel, or simply a monster.

The last major search operation to find Nessie was in 1972.

In 2018, an international group of university researchers conducted a DNA study of the lake in search of unusual species. The researchers later ruled out the possibility of large animals in the lake, which could be the reason for the reports of monster sightings.