The European duel between England and Scotland was one of the most anticipated of the European Championship. England started as favorites, but Scotland appears in many pools as the revelation team of the Eurocup. In addition, far beyond sports, the political and religious rivalry gave a spicy addition to the meeting. Scotland, the small nation, returned to England to fight with more claw than arsenal, in true William Wallace style. He didn’t win, but he didn’t lose either. Tie at 0. England have more than a foot and a half in the round of 16. Scotland is obliged to beat Croatia and wait.
The game had everything a match between England and Scotland needs, starting with the rain that accompanied the players during the ninety minutes. The English tried to scratch the ball at some point, but failed to hurt a very well placed Scottish defense. Football was played according to British tradition, through the air, with head butts and skirmishes.
That’s how Scotland’s approach was and that’s how it happened … and that’s how they were very close to giving the bell. The clearest chances of the match came from the Scottish side, who came very close to winning the match in the second half. However, they failed to pierce Pickford’s goal.
The last play of the game was a box. Ball in the heart of the area. Countless Scots and English fighting in the mud, on the ground, trying to connect with the ball, which was held by a Scottish player. Mateu, who was the referee found, whistled an English foul. Ball for Scotland and battle overcome. Scotland leaves England free.
