There British Supreme Courtchaired by Lord Reed, ruled that the Edinburgh Parliament cannot independently hold a new referendum on Scotland’s independence. As reported by the British media, the decision was unanimous and the Court rejected the thesis of the Lord Advocate of Scotland, arguing that this referendum cannot be held without the consent of the London Parliament.

“The Scottish Parliament has no power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence,” said Lord Reed. The Court also rejected a motion by the Scottish National Party (SNP) based on the right to self-determination, saying Canada’s cited case law did not set a suitable precedent.

Edinburgh premier Nicola Sturgeon said she was “disappointed” by the ruling. Sturgeon said in a statement that he will “respect” the decision, but – he argued – “Scottish democracy will not be denied. Today’s ruling blocks a way for Scotland’s voice on independence to be heard, but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.”