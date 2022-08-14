





Campaign to combat stigma on menstruation follows the entry into force of a law passed in 2020, forcing Scottish public institutions to provide free sanitary articles to those who need it. /08), Scotland will become the first country to protect the right to free access to sanitary napkins and similar.

Parliament in Edinburgh introduced the change by unanimously passing in November 2020 the Menstrual Products (Free Supply) Act (Scotland), which declares free access to sanitary items in government offices and schools as a legal right. At the time, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon lauded the “pioneering legislation”, emphasizing its importance for women and teenagers.

This Sunday, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison drew attention to the fact that citizens are currently being forced to make “hard choices due to the cost-of-living crisis”: “Providing free access to menstrual products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them.”

Under the new law, local authorities and educational agents are obliged to make sanitary items available free of charge to anyone who needs them. In addition, the government sponsors an educational website for employers, increased school funding for menstrual health, and implemented a successful campaign to combat menstrual stigma.

The PickupMyPeriod app, launched by the Hey Girls social initiative with support from the Scottish government, also provides immediate information about the nearest sanitary items distribution points. “I am grateful to all the young women and girls who were instrumental in developing the products to meet their needs,” commented Shona Robison.







