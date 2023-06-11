Scotland, former pro-independence prime minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested

The handcuffs have been taken for the former Scottish premier Nicola Sturgeon. The former leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), who resigned last April after fighting for Scottish independence, is involved in a Scottish police investigation into donations to the pro-independence cause. You are the third person to be arrested in the Branchform inquiry into alleged embezzlement of over £600,000 from the party’s coffers.

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested at their home in Uddingston near Glasgow on April 5 after serving as SNP administrator for 24 years. He had been released after twelve hours of interrogation. Colin Beattie, the party treasurer, had also been detained and questioned in the same inquiry on April 18 and subsequently released pending further investigation.