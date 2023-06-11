Scotland | Former Prime Minister Sturgeon was released after seven hours of questioning

Sturgeon was arrested earlier on Sunday on suspicion of financial crimes.

of Scotland former Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon was released on Sunday after questioning related to financial crimes, according to Police Scotland. The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation reported on the matter, among others BBC.

Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday morning and questioned for more than seven hours. The police had 12 hours from the arrest to either press charges or release Sturgeon.

The investigation into the case continues despite Sturgeon’s release.

Sturgeon served as First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party from 2014 until his surprise resignation in February.

Sturgeon’s arrest is related to suspected financial crimes in the party’s activities. The police are investigating where the approximately 600,000 British pounds, i.e. approximately 700,000 euros, collected in the campaign for Scottish independence in 2017 was spent.

Sturgeon’s husband and former leader of the Scottish National Party Peter Murrell and the party’s former housekeeper were arrested in connection with the same investigation in April.

They were later released pending an investigation. At that time, the police confiscated the luxury motorhome from Murrell’s mother.

A representative of the Scottish National Party did not want to comment on the ongoing investigation to the BBC. According to the representative, the party supports the police in all phases of the investigation.