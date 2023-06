Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday (11) during an investigation into the funding of the centre-left Scottish National Party, which opposed Brexit. | Photo: EFE/Robert Perry

Former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, 52, was arrested on Sunday (11) during an investigation into funding of the center-left Scottish National Party, which strongly opposed the UK’s exit from the European Union. The inquiry investigates the destination of around 600 thousand pounds (R$ 3.6 million) raised for the campaign for the Scottish separation from the United Kingdom in 2017, which may have been used for other purposes.

After nearly seven hours of questioning, Nicola Sturgeon was released by police. The former prime minister, who is now a member of the Scottish Parliament, described her arrest as “a deeply harrowing shock” in a post on twitter. The investigation remains ongoing.

Sturgeon’s husband, who is a former chief executive of the Scottish National Party, was taken in for questioning in April and released without charge. At the time, police searched the couple’s Glasgow home, as well as the party’s headquarters. Former party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested by Scottish Police and later released.

Amid investigations, Nicola Sturgeon decided to step down as Scotland’s prime minister in February after nine years in the post.