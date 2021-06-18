Previous Chronicle

The meaning of some results can be read in the grounds of the stands, as the fate of some men is seen in the remains of tea. The Wembley draw left a blast in the background of the Scottish Tartan Army, who stayed to sing while the coach, Steve Clarke, hugged his players one by one and Marshall, the goalkeeper who received the most beautiful goal of the championship, the shot Far from the Czech Schick, he beat his chest at the level of the shield. On the other side, immediate rout. When the English looked to her stands to greet her, it was almost empty. Scotland had deactivated the promising English start in the championship – for the first time they had started a European Championship with victory – but against their older rival they could not yet get a passage to the round of 16.

Fewer goals, the game had what was expected of the oldest rivalry of all time, even in the weather: it was played under a fine and constant rain that did not cool either what was cooked in the stands or what was displayed on the field . It was a collision match from the start, with Scottish center-back Hanley going into the clash with Harry Kane even though Kane moved near midfield, and in the other area with Mings receiving Dykes as well. Or in the middle, where the burly Kalvin Phillips was soon greeted by McGinn with another clash.

The England-Scotland are not usually content with accumulating prisoners, and until this they did not register a draw at Wembley in the last 15 appointments. The old enemies this time also went on the attack without prolegomena. An early shot inside the area by Adams sent him to the Stones corner, and then, after a corner kick to the other side, Stones himself found himself alone and headed to the post.

There were few intermediate stops, with England again firing their collection of petite attackers behind the opposing defense, as against Croatia on matchday one, and Sterling as the main agitator. The boy from the Wembley neighborhood swiped a ball high up on McTominay and assisted Mount, who was crossing the area and sent it narrowly away.

On the Scottish side, operations were directed from the left by Andy Robertson, his enlisted captain at Liverpool, with little traffic in the middle, where Gilmour commanded, and his gaze always directed to the wings. And from there to Adams, who runs for whatever, or to Dykes, who brings down whatever falls from the sky. With so few scales, the English midfielders, Phillips and Rice, fundamental against Croatia, disappeared from the map; not eliminated in direct duel, but evaded. Scotland lived comfortably in a vertigo of two directions: they threatened in attack and did not suffer too much back, with the rival star, Harry Kane, increasingly away from the area, in search of the ball that did not sniff in the hot zone.

The game was put to sleep by England in the second half, but at the cost of taking a couple of steps back, with more ball, but much less danger, and Kane increasingly desperate. With the distance, Foden also fell apart, who after an hour was replaced by Grealish, the other official candidate to succeed the legendary Gascoigne. The Aston Villa player, master of pause and dribbling, helped move control a little higher, but made little threat.

England could not find the way, almost all the routes controlled by Gilmour, and Scotland ended up getting on the hump, again on the attack, again pushing. James even had to take a shot from Dykes under the crossbar, and the Scots, still alive in the championship, like all the teams in the group, stayed on the field to celebrate until the post-match interviews of a match that ended the rarity. history of a tie.

