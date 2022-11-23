UK Supreme Court denies Scottish independence referendum
The British Supreme Court has refused to allow Scotland to hold an independence referendum without the consent of the British government. About it informs Associated Press.
The Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish Parliament “has no power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence”. The UK’s Conservative government in London refuses to approve the vote as the issue was decided in a 2014 referendum and Scottish voters rejected independence.
