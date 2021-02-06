The last time Scotland won at Twickenham, Margaret Thatcher was at the peak of her career. It took 38 years and a Brexit for the Scots to take this Saturday the temple of English rugby, hostile since 1983, with thunderous beatings. The Calcutta Cup, played annually by both teams, has only had four Scottish victories this century, all in Edinburgh. This time the XV del Cardo was much superior, but also true to himself, leaving room for lethal disgust. The victory in the inaugural meeting of the Six Nations places them as candidates for their first title since 1999 and leaves the reigning champions very touched. France did live up to expectations, winning in Rome (10-50).

The Scottish feat was not sonorous; the cathedral, without an audience, could not defend itself with its fetish song, the Swing Low, Sweet Chariot. An anticlimax to the 150 years of rugby’s oldest rivalry. As a tribute, each Scottish bib was named after its predecessors that afternoon in 1871 in Edinburgh.

The XV del Cardo started on the right foot: three points in his first visit to 22 English. His was in control as the white jerseys chained one foul after another. Neither the game at the foot nor the scrum gave solutions to the locals against a well-planted rival. In those, Billy Vunipola lost his composure and tackled Finn Russell with his arm. Book yellow; video review was not even necessary. Ten minutes of numerical superiority in the English field, a picturesque opportunity.

Scotland did not take advantage of it, which became entangled in a succession of melés. The sequence resulted in a too strong kick from Russell to Duhan van der Merwe that the wing failed to pocket after a very high bounce. The missed opportunity hurt the Scots, who charged back with the onslaught of Zander Fagerson. With the English defense in retreat, Van der Merwe received the ball five meters from the goal zone; not even three white shirts could stop his rehearsal. However, England, who opened their score with a pair of kicks from Owen Farrell, survived the inferiority and finished the first half with one more after a trip by Russell: another irrefutable yellow. After dominating the first half hour, Scotland went to rest asking for the hour (6-8).

The passage through changing rooms turned the trend. Scotland came out categorically with one less and locked the English in their lair. When Russell returned, his teammates were savoring the rehearsal and he redeemed that raid with three points. With the barren English attack, the Caledonians had their camp planted on the bank of the Thames. Stuart Hogg, the great Scottish star, that talented fallible defender on defense, made his most complete game. His defense was at the height of a granite performance. They were one action away from the sentence, but it did not arrive. Russell missed a single kick that would have taken the lead over the trial; shortly after, the blue platform was defeated a few meters from the mark area. No prize.

The England version was so decaffeinated that it could not punish Scottish clemency. Eddie Jones opted for Farrell as an opening instead of George Ford when the former, like many other colleagues, has not played at the highest level for months after the administrative relegation of Saracens, the hegemonic club of the last five years. The lack of rhythm was notorious, as evidenced by the ball drained from the hands of Jonny May that served the sentence.

Dupont submits to Italy

Antoine Dupont validated his designation as the best player of the past Six Nations with a stellar performance in Rome. Four of the seven French essays came out of his privileged hat. He assisted Gael Fickou with a kick that surprised the Italian defense, who had enough to stop the French platform. Shortly after, the half-scrum pulled juggling to showcase his great feat: the ability to shine in chaos. An unaddressed clearance by Villière caught the Italian rearguard naked. In the second curtain Dupont arrived to pocket the ball, keep his balance and give Vincent the test. And party sentenced to rest (3-24).

With the Italian defense already broken, Dupont and wing Teddy Thomas, another nightmare for the locals, assisted each other to expand a score that threatened to become historic. He kept the type and physique Italy, who scored the honor rehearsal in a brilliant action by Luca Sperandio, who used a hat-shaped kick to avoid the last defender. Without displaying its wide range of resources, France was lethal in every approach. It is the 28th defeat in a row for Italy in the tournament.