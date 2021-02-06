The Scottish rugby team began its journey in the Six Nations Tournaments this Saturday with a historic victory against England (6-11), the current champions, at the Twickenham stadium, where the XV del Cardo had not won since 1983.

In terms of passion, this victory is far from the madness that Scottish rugby fans had in 2019, when their team drew in London (38-38) after reaching the break losing 31-0, but ending 38 years without victories. in the London sanctuary it will also fill the scots with pride.

Scotland had not won in London since they won the Calcutta Cup (the trophy that both rivals dispute) in 1983, by winning 12-22. But more than the victory still, the positive data for Scotland was the impression of imposing their dominance on the English during much of the match, thus confirming what was pointed out by XV del Cardo last year in this tournament, when after losing their two first matches (against Ireland and England) they had three consecutive wins (France, Wales and Italy).

A ‘try’ by the South African wing Duhan van der Merwe (minute 29) marked the differences in Twickenham in favor of the Scots against the reigning champions of the tournament, who paid dearly for his indiscipline. The team led by Greg Towsnend managed to beat the English thanks to a better occupation of the court with the game standing, in which Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg proved to be specialists.

“Is incredible. We have believed in ourselves from the beginning. All the boys were terrific today. You have to recognize everything that England tried, but we were solid in defense and we knew how to take advantage of our chances in attack, ”said Scottish captain Stuart Hogg.

With five casualties in their attack, the team led by Australian Eddie Jones, current runner-up in the world, never beat the Scottish defense, to which was added an unusual indiscipline that resulted in ten penalties against the XV. de la Rosa.

France overwhelms Italy



The 2021 edition of the traditional tournament, marked by the absence of public due to the coronavirus pandemic, which threatens even the normal development of the competition, began with the resounding victory of France in Rome against Italy by 10-50.

France started the Six Nations by crushing Italy, the weakest team in the tournament, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. With seven ‘tries’, two of them from wing Teddy Thomas, synonymous with offensive bonus, the ‘Bleus’ provisionally took first place in the standings, before the second match of the day, between England and Scotland in London.

Fabien Galthié’s team, seeking a first Six Nations title since 2010, had a better score than in their previous match against Italy in the tournament. In February 2020, the victory (35-22) and the bonus also came, but with a smaller point difference. And at the end of the competition, England, tied on points with France, took the title thanks to a better overall goal average.

In addition to Thomas, France relied on an excellent Antoine Dupont. The Stade Toulousain midfielder managed a ‘try’ and gave three assists. The other four tries were scored by third row Dylan Cretin, centers Gaël Fickou and Arthur Vincent and fullback Brice Dulin. In their second match, Fabien Galthié’s team will face Ireland on Sunday 14 February in Dublin, where they have not won since 2011.

«We have been effective. There are things to improve, obviously. We will have a week to prepare, as Dublin arrives on Sunday, February 14. Dublin is not the same environment ”as Rome, stressed the French coach, Fabien Galthié.